Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

