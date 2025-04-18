Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,938 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after buying an additional 562,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REXR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

