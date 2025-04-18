Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,735 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

