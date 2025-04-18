Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,757 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,948,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,841,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

