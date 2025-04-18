Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1207 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

