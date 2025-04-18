Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

