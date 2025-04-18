Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ryder System worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ryder System by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.