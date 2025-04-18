Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

NYSE ED opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

