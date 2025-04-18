Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

