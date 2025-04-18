Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 166,051 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166,051 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.9% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $407,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

