Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $45.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.
EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon
Insider Transactions at Exelon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Stock Performance
EXC opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
Read More
