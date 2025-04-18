FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.56 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares in the company, valued at $568,700,260.87. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.