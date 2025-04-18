Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,276 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

