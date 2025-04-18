Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $6.00 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $965.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

