Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 994.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 581.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 124,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SMR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.64. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

