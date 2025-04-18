Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Silvaco Group worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.
Silvaco Group Price Performance
SVCO opened at $4.40 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvaco Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at $52,933,191.30. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Silvaco Group Profile
Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvaco Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.