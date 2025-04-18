Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 27,530 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DMC Global by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

