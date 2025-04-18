Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,630 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 482.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

