Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 86,816 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 3,047.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,816 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.99. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

