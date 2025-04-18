Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 9,918 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

