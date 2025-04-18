Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.