Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDP. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,063,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762,840 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

