Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Glj Research cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

