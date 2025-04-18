Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST opened at $13.66 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
