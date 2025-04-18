Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $13.66 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.