Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,668,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 472,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

