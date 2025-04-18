Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $21.32 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

