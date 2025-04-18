Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

