Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 233,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

