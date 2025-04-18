Federated Hermes Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $75,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $72,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

