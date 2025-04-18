Federated Hermes Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. Company insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

