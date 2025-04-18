Federated Hermes Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 934,048 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

