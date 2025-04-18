Federated Hermes Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.15 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,277.80. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

