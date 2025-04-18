Federated Hermes Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.