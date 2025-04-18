Federated Hermes Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

