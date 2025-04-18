Federated Hermes Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $687,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,851,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,697,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,547,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,554,387.84. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,513 shares of company stock worth $67,123,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2 %

TEAM opened at $202.75 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average is $241.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.73.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

