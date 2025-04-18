Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Hasbro by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $23,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

