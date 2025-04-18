Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $394,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $33.00 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

