Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $437,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xometry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,637.69. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.72.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

