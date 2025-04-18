Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $463,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.19. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.