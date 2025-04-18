Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $62,578,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,828,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 337,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.