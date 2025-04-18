Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.