Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

