Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $564.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $596.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

