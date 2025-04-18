Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 146,959 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 37,876.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

