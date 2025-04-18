Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.