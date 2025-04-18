Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $6.24 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

