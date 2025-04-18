Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 487,127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

