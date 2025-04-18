Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chegg worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

