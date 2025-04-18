Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

