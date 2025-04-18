Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.94 million, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $677,981.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,128,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,760,995.28. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $280,960.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 636,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,389.50. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

